Kogi PDP reacts to Supreme Court judgement

Friday, June 26, 2020 5:03 pm


•Engineer Musa Wada: PDP  flagbearer


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kodi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP has called on members to close ranks and stay united. This Follows Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court affirming Engr Musa Wada as the candidate of the party in the November 16, 2019 Governorship election.

In a statement by its publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, the party remarked that the judgment is victory for all, noting that there is no Victor and no Vanquished.

While urging all members of the party to embrace peace and strive for greater unity, the statement said both Engr Wada and Alhaji Abubakar Idris have been long standing friends and in-law and therefore, noted that nothing, not even ambition can put a wedge in their relationship.

Ogunmola urged all members of the party to work towards reclaiming the victory of the party at the Appellate Court.

“What should be of paramount importance to all party members is our victory at the Appeal Court. We should concentrate all efforts to reclaiming our stolen mandate”, the statement remarked.

It congratulated both Engr Musa and Alhaji Abubakat for the patience to follow the process through, noting that the final outcome of the case is victory for democracy and the rule of law.

