Lady raped serially at 13 by aunt’s husband gets help

By Nehru Odeh

Chinwe Udeze Patricia, the lady who alleged she was raped by her aunt’s husband, Julius Frank Elemotse, at 13 has been undergoing therapy since she took to Facebook to reveal how the man raped her several times with the connivance of her aunt when she was living with them in Lagos. She disclosed this on her Facebook page on 24 June 2020.

According to her, Mrs Defunke Adewumi of Black Diamonds Support Foundation, has offered her therapy that has been of great help to her.

“When I shared how my shameless relatives abused me severally at 13 a lot of people reached out to me. This wonderful woman took up my story and also offered me therapy… Sincerely I was like I don’t think I need therapy. I’m perfectly fine but then, I decided to give it a try… Trust me I don’t know how badly I’ve held on to a lot of things till therapy happened.

“In fact I was grateful I took the sessions. The therapist she connected with me was really dedicated to seeing me better, it’s almost weeks after and I’m still basking in the knowledge and lessons I picked up. I got really emotional most of the time and wished to stop but decided not to give up…” Chinwe said.

Chinwe, visibly impressed with the knowledge received during the therapy sessions, also expressed appreciation.

“This is me saying thank you Ma Defunke Adewumi. Thank you for your support and encouragement when I was really hurting… Thanks for being a shoulder to lean on. I know I can’t thank you enough. I’m grateful. Wonderful women like you is the reason every survivor will keep speaking up and damning any circumstances. Thank you so much,” she maintained.

The lady, who was once engaged in a war of words with her aunt, Bobogini Martina Julius, on Facebook had revealed how she abused her physically and psychologically and how her husband raped her severally when she was 13 and living with them in Lagos.