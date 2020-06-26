Scores of bandits killed in raid on Zamfara forest — DHQ

Friday, June 26, 2020 12:16 am


Nigerian troops:

The Defence Headquarters says the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has destroyed two bandits’ camps and a cave hideout led by Hassan Tagwaye in Doumborou Forest, Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said the air interdiction missions were conducted by the troops under the subsidiary Operation Wutan Daji on June 23.

Enenche said the airstrikes resulted in the killing of some key armed bandits’ leaders as well as several of their fighters after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said the intelligence report led to the identification of the camps and a cave where the bandits store their weapons as well as hide to evade attacks.

