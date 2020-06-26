Supreme Court Judgement: Abubakar accepts verdict, congratulates Wada

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, main Challenger to the Peoples Democratic Party Governoship ticket, says his insistence on Justice was aimed at strengthening internal democracy and the process of getting redress.

He noted further that his decision to seek redress was not born out of malice but a genuine desire to improve the country’s jurisprudence.

Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim said now that the Supreme Court has spoken, it is time to move on. He called for calm and support for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Engr. Musa Wada.

Abubakar made the disclosure in a statement accepting the outcome of the Supreme Court Ruling. He says he holds no grudge having exhausted all the efforts to seek redress.

While he called on members of the PDP, particularly his supporters to accept the outcome, he said he has accepted the outcome in good faith and as the will of Almighty. He congratulated Engr. Musa Wada and the Kogi State PDP.

He Concluded with the following quote: ” My heart is at ease knowing that: what was meant for me, will never miss me. And that what misses me was never meant for me”.