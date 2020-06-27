Ajimobi’s Death, Big Loss to Nigeria, APC – Orelope-Adefulire

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has described the death of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as a big loss to the progressive political family, the people of Oyo State and Nigerians in general.

While paying tribute to the former Governor who died in Lagos on Thursday, the Presidential Aide noted that Ajimobi was well loved, kind hearted, reliable and dependable leader; little wonder he was able to break the jinx of one term governor in the history of Oyo State.

She added that the fact that some of the blueprints fashioned by the administration led by Ajimobi are still relevant even under the new government in Oyo testified to the foresightedness of the deceased.

“Certainly, the people of Oyo State will miss him. We will also miss him in the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party he helped to build and nurture not only in the Southwest, but in the entire country.

“As Deputy Senate Minority Leader, between 2003 and 2007, Ajimobi also left his footprint in the sands of time. We cannot forget him. His death is certainly a big loss to the APC, the people of Ibadan land, Oyo State and Nigeria in general,” said the presidential aide.

The presidential aide condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu over the painful loss of their long term friend and political ally as well as the wife and family.

She prayed that God will console his family and give the people of Oyo State as well as members of APC the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I also pray that God will grant our leader, brother and political juggernaut eternal rest,” Orelope Adefulire added.