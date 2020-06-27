APC Survives

By Babafemi Ojudu

When a couple of days ago I wrote that APC ,unlike PDP, will soon resolve her issues some didn’t believe.

It will implode, it will soon disintegrate so said the analysts so-called . They never wished our party well. This is not to say there are no genuine critics of our party.

I argued then that even if our problems are as high as Mount Everest we have wise leaders in President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and our National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as many of our governors too who are reasonable and patriotic. They are not all self centered. They are men ( hope we have women soon ) who subscribed to the ideas and ideals of our party and not only what they can get .

As you have all seen, all of that brouhaha of last week has subsided if not vanished. My friend and brother Giadom came like a comet and vanished. My Comrade brother Oshiomole won one and lose one and we are matching forward to the future.

Don’t get me wrong . I am not saying things are perfect now but think about it ,no organization, just as no human being, is perfect. Wherever two or three people are gathered in pursuit of interests there must be conflict. It is the ability by the custodian of the larger interest to resolve the conflicts that makes for the resilience of such a group.

Make no mistake about it there will still be conflicts in the future. It is the way we are able to resolve it that makes the difference between us and PDP.

When as soon as the emergency NEC was over three days ago I called and talked to the dramatis personae including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and they all expressed their gladness with the way it went I knew we have disappointed our party’s enemies.

We are still very young a party. ANC is a more than a hundred old plus and yet members and blocks within the party still disagree. In the Republican Party today there are disagreements between President Donald Trump and some whose families are synonymous with the Party. APC was formed in 2015. As we go along we will continue to perfect our acts internal mechanisms.

We shall work assiduously to keep this party together and grow it because for many of us we can go to another . It is either the progressive movement or retirement from public affairs . As I said today on a radio program if I die and someone brings PDP flag close to my coffin, I will wake up , tear it, burn it and go back to sleep.

We therefore thank all our leaders as well as the entire members of our party for their love for the progressive cause. Let us stay resolute to our commitment to bring about meaningful change to Nigeria. Let us serve our people more. Let the people put in charge of our public till imbibe the character and integrity of our dear President . Let us think more of our people than our selves. Let us rededicate our lives to the service of our Nation.

Just as the task of rescuing our country is a work in progress so is the building of a virile and unassailable APC .

Now we know we will go to election in Edo and Ondo without any legal encumbrances. The party too and the gentleman governor from Yobe State handling her affairs for the next six months has promised to look into the grievances of members across the country. We also have the Chief Bisi Akande Panel. We shall all listen and cooperate with them as we pray for the committee to organize a successful convention in no distant future.

APC survives! Thank you President Buhari. Thank you all our leaders. God bless our teeming members and supporters. Let us continue to keep the faith.