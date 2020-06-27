Defection claim: Governor Bello is a petty Liar – Ologbondiyan

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as outright lie the claim by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, that some PDP governors are planning to cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party in a statement says it is childish, laughable and pathetic to claim that any of it’s Governors will think of defecting to the crisis-ridden APC.

The party says such peddling of falsehood explains why nobody in Nigeria and beyond takes Governor Bello seriously. This is contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary.

The party lampooned Governor Bello’s claim as a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the imminent mass exodus from the APC.

“Nigerians are aware that among the ranks of APC governors, Governor Bello has no personal relationship with up to three of his colleagues. No APC governor is ready to associate with Governor Bello openly. In other words, not up to three APC governors take him seriously.

“Moreover, Governor Bello has no relationship of any sorts with any governor elected on the platform of the PDP. His current delusion, on national television, about PDP governors, is driven by his usual character of engaging in petty lies.

‘It is however imperative to state that nobody abandons a cruising liner, which the PDP represents, to jump into a sinking ship like the APC.

“It is public knowledge that the APC is disoriented; having sleepless nights and holding endless meetings because they are losing members in droves to the PDP, as most of their key leaders are already on their way out ahead of the collapse of the APC.

“Unfortunately, Governor Yahaya Bello knows that he has no space in any other political party. No party will accept him after the collapse of the APC. He will therefore not mind telling brazen lies to create the impressions that the APC is still breathing.