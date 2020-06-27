I have accepted my sack as APC Chairman – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said on Saturday that he has accepted the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, by its National Executive Committee, NEC.

The APC NWC was dissolved at a meeting of NEC attended by President Muhammadu Buhari last Thursday as a result of the leadership crisis that followed the suspension of Oshiomhole by Court of Appeal.

As the chairman of APC, Oshiomhole was the head of the NWC and the dissolution meant he has been sacked from office.

A 13-member caretaker committee was subsequently appointed to manage the affairs of the party untill the a national convention is held.

There have been reports that some members of the NWC are considering going to court to challenge the dissolution which they described as illegal.

But in his first public reaction to the development, Oshiomhole said though he will not make any comment about the legality or otherwise of the decision, he has accepted it.

“A special NEC meeting was called and at the end of the meeting, the national working committee was dissolved and I ceased to be chairman.

“Mr President graciously invited me to his office in 2018, precisely two years ago. The president said ‘if you do not reform the All Progressives Congress (APC), you can as well forget about 2019.

“And, I know that reforms can be challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions, but mine has been a life of trouble, I accepted this and I believe that I did my best,” he told journalists on Saturday at his office in Asokoro, Abuja.