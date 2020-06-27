Kwara gets N3bn for June allocation

The Kwara Government says it has received N3,092,495,479.52 as the state’s allocation for the month of June.

The state Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Mrs Olasumbo Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the breakdown of the allocation are (net) statutory revenue allocation of N1,994,859,433:79; Value Added Tax of N934,174,265:19; Exchange Gain of N157,102,519:91; and Excess Bank Charges of N6,359,260:63.

It said the 16 local government areas got N2,142,342,139:55 as allocation for the month.

“The state government meanwhile has paid a total sum of N2,819,603,697.34 as salary and pension, gratuities, subventions to tertiary institutions, and allocations to government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“While salaries and pension gulped N2,256,705,810:18, the state paid N100,000,000 as gratuity, N127,067,868.99 as monthly subventions for the tertiary institutions, and N335,830,018,17 as allocations to various MDAs,” the statement read in part. (NAN)