Minister charges Youths to shun drug abuse

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr. Sunday Dare has charged Nigerian Youths to avoid acts that are inimical to their health and wellbeing, even as he tasked them to be focused as the world celebrates world Drugs day.

According to Dare ” On this commemorative occasion of the World Drug Day declared by the United Nations, you must stay healthy and keep a positive mental attitude even as we battle to stay safe under the challenges of Covid-19. Everyone of us have been affected one way or the other. Some have suffered the tragic loss of loved ones, some have lost sources of livelihood, while some have suffered ill health. I want to use the opportunity of the World Drugs day to urge our youth to stay healthy, keep safe and keep your dreams alive. We cannot allow the present situation to get the better of us and cause further harm to our bodies and souls when we rely on illicit drugs to get a quick fix” Dare affirmed

The International Drugs Day is celebrated every year by the United Nations to raise awareness about illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

The theme for this year is” Better knowledge for better care.

The aim is to understand the impact of drug use and it’s impacts on health, governance and security.