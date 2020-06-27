Minister charges Youths to shun drug abuse

Saturday, June 27, 2020 3:13 pm


Sunday Dare

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr. Sunday Dare  has  charged Nigerian  Youths to avoid acts that are inimical  to their health and wellbeing, even as he tasked them to be focused    as the world celebrates world  Drugs  day.
According  to Dare ” On this  commemorative occasion  of the World Drug Day declared  by   the United Nations, you must stay healthy  and  keep a positive  mental attitude  even as we battle  to stay safe under the challenges of Covid-19. Everyone  of us have been  affected one way or the other. Some have suffered  the tragic loss of loved ones, some have lost sources of livelihood, while some have suffered  ill health. I want to use the opportunity  of the World Drugs day to urge our youth to stay healthy, keep safe and keep your dreams alive. We cannot allow the present  situation to get the better of us and cause  further harm  to our bodies and souls when we rely on illicit  drugs to get a quick fix” Dare affirmed
The International  Drugs Day is celebrated  every year by the United Nations to raise  awareness  about illicit  drug abuse and trafficking.
The theme for this year is” Better   knowledge for better  care.
The aim is to understand the impact of drug use and it’s impacts on health,   governance and security.
