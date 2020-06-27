New U.S. coronavirus cases hit 45,242 for biggest one-day increase of pandemic

The United States recorded 45,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.

This brings the total number of Americans who have tested positive to at least 2.48 million.

The new record for positive COVID-19 tests comes as several states at the center of a new surge in infections took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses.

COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars across Texas to close by mid-day and required restaurants to limit indoor seating capacity to 50 per cent, while Florida state officials told bars to immediately stop serving alcohol on their premises.

Abbot’s announcement stunned Texas bar owners, who said the governor, a Republican in his second term, had given them little notice.

Mark Martinez, owner of a Lubbock beer garden, learned only when friends texted him the news at around 8 a.m. (Reuters/NAN)