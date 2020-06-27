Oshiomhole, others can return as members of APC NWC, says Tinubu

Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC said on Saturday that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of his recently sacked National Working Committee can return to lead the party through the coming mini national convention of the party.

Tinubu said this in a statement he issued to react to the sack of the Oshiomhole led NWC of the party by the National Executive Committee of the party last Thursday.

The NWC was replaced with a Caretaker Committee saddled with the task of running the party and organising a mini convention where new APC NWC will emerge within six months.

While urging members of APC to put their differences aside and give the committee the support needed to fulfill its assignment in an ‘impartial manner,’ the former Lagos governor said members of the dissolved NWC can through the convention seek reelection to lead the party.

“As I understand it, no one has been precluded from seeking any party office to which he is otherwise eligible. Former NWC members are free to seek re-election to the NWC.

“Provided they have the support of party members, they will have an opportunity to return to serve the party in a leadership capacity. This reflects our overriding desire to restore and maintain internal democracy not subvert it,” Tinubu said.