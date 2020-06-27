Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalists extend olive branch

* Says It is time To Rebuild Our Great Party Together

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A faction of Rivers State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, loyal to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has asked members of the rival faction and other aggrieved members of the party to bury the hatchet and join in the efforts to rebuild the party into a formidable force.

The faction of the APC chaired by Sokonte Davies made the appeal this in a statement signed by one Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke on Sunday.

The Davis led faction has been battling with another faction led by Igo Aguma for the control of the Rivers State chapter of APC.

The Aguma faction of the party in Rivers State is loyal to Senator Magnus Abe.

The two factions of the party are in court over contentions for the leadership of the party.

But in the statement, the Davies led faction reminded other members that the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party had set a new template for order and decorum within the ranks and file by dissolving the National Working Committee at the national level.

It also noted that NEC ordered a halt to ongoing hostilities within the party, and set up a Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Buni of Yobe State to handle the affairs of the party at the national level.

“The outcome of that meeting has not been without its lessons. First and foremost, the decisions reached have demonstrated that the key to the revival of the APC, and the attainment of a prosperous future that we seek, lies in embracing peace and unity.

“Secondly, it has proved that the leaders of our great party have the best interest of a great majority of our party men and women at heart. By virtue of the resolutions which were taken at the NEC meeting, all APC members have been presented with a unique opportunity to solidify the foundation on which the success story of our great party was built.

“Thirdly, those decisions have taken care of the rascality that has resulted in the breakdown of party discipline, party cohesion and party unity.”

“For a long time, membership in Rivers State has yearned for the restoration of peace and concord. Members have been worried by the interference of external forces in the internal affairs, and the penchant which has paved the way for disorder, rancour and bitterness.

“We believe that the directive urging all those who have gone to court to withdraw their cases was not made in spite of the legal rights that aggrieved members may have. In our view, it is a decision taken in order to promote effective communication as well as constructive engagement amongst party members.

“Together, we can dream great dreams, renew our faith in the cardinal principles of our party which are enshrined in the APC Constitution, and embark on the onerous task of rebuilding our great party.

“This is in line with the ruling of Justice George Omereji who in his wisdom advised members of the party to commence the rebuilding process, not just for ourselves, but in the interest of the Rivers people.

“We have faith in the ability of Rivers Progressives to reconstruct the future. To do so, we must come together as one. We have no doubt, regardless of the pain and anger which may exist, that we can rise to the occasion in the interest of our teeming members who look up to us for guidance and leadership”

“The CTC urged members to embrace the window of opportunity that has been provided, following the dismantling of structures, which hitherto allowed the promotion of hate, disunity and the rule of the jungle.

The statement further assured that the Caretaker Committee led by Hon. Sokonte Davies would remain astutely focused on conflict resolution while laying the structural foundation for the commencement of party activities.