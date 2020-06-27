Senate President speaks on alleged N-Power job slots

Saturday, June 27, 2020 2:54 pm


The Office of the Senate President, has denied media reports that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, had allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers.

Mr Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media), to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the denial in a statement, in Abuja on Saturday.

“The attention of the Office of the Senate President has been drawn to a publication on Sahara Reporters portal, purporting that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management allocated N-Power recruitment slots to the Senate President and other lawmakers.

Awoniyi said: “We hereby advise members of the public to totally disregard the fake and malicious publication in its entirety, as regards the Senate President.

“It should be noted that the fairy-tale only blandly and obliquely claimed that some lawmakers printed out application forms from the portal of the scheme, but failed to provide any evidence that this was to fill its speculated allocated slots.

“We wish to stress that neither the Senate President, nor this office, has anything to do with the purported slots mischievously credited by the publication to the Senate President.

“We urge the media to always strive to be factual in their reports and abide strictly by the ethics of their profession which require them to hear from all sides and objectively establish the facts, especially before publishing accusations capable of damaging the reputation of public officials.”

