Tinubu to Oshiomhole: Return to Edo to energise Ize-Iyamu’s campaign

The National leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised former Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to return to Edo to energise the campaign of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie-Ize Iyamu for the state’s September gubernatorial election.

Tinubu said this in a statement he issued on Saturday in reaction to the dissolution of the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee, NWC by the party’s National Executive Committee last Thursday.

The former governor of Lagos State also advised members of the NWC to accept the dissolution in good faith while committing their energies on the coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Tinubu said “In this vein, I appeal to all former members of the National Working Committee and all members of our party to sheathe their swords and look to the larger picture.

He also congratulated Oshiomhole for accepting the dissolution of the NWC.

“We have governorship elections around the corner in Edo and a primary and elections in Ondo. On these important events we must concentrate our immediate energies. In the longer run, we must restore the collegial nature to the party so that it should be in the practice of coming to support the President instead of him having to rescue the party from itself.

“In Edo, we must rally round our candidate Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu. In this, Comrade Oshiomhole has a crucial role to play. I congratulate him for his equanimity and loyalty to the party and our President in accepting the dissolution of the NWC. I encourage him, now, to return to Edo State to energise the campaign for the election of Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

“In Ondo, we must set the procedures for primaries and conduct that exercise in a fair, transparent manner that shows the Nigerian people the party has left turmoil behind.

“In addition to the daily operation of the party, the Caretaker Committee has the mandate to prepare for a mini national convention within six months. We must give the committee the support needed to fulfil this assignment in an impartial manner.”

