Verbatim: Oshiomhole accepts decision by APC NEC to dissolve the NWC

“I have accepted the decision of the NEC to dissolve the NWC. Two years ago, President Muhammadu Buhari invited me to come and reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that since the president in his wisdom has also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, I am bound to obey him as the leader of the party,” these were the words of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was sacked as the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress when he spoke to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

The National Working Committee of APC headed by Oshiomhole was sacked at a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party attended by President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso rock presidential villa last Thursday.

The NWC was dissolved as a result of the leadership crisis that followed the suspension of Oshiomhole by Court of Appeal.

As the chairman of APC, Oshiomhole was the head of the NWC and the dissolution meant he has been sacked from office.

A 13-member caretaker committee headed by Governor Malam Mai Buni was subsequently appointed to oversee party until a national convention is held to elect a new NWC.

There have been reports that some members of the NWC are considering going to court to challenge the dissolution which they described as illegal and out of tune with the constitution of the party.

But in his first public reaction to the development, Oshiomhole said though he will not make any comment about the legality or otherwise of the decision, he has accepted it.

“A special NEC meeting was called and at the end of the meeting, the national working committee was dissolved and I ceased to be chairman.

“Mr President graciously invited me to his office in 2018, precisely two years ago. The president said ‘if you do not reform the All Progressives Congress (APC), you can as well forget about 2019.

“And, I know that reforms can be challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions, but mine has been a life of trouble, I accepted this and I believe that I did my best,” he further told journalists.