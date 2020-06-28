Another prominent man dies in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Within a short interval of the death of Justice Nasir Ajanah, former Chief Judge of Kogi State, The Kogi State Government has announced the death of the pioneer Secretary to the State Government Chief Andrew Enumanu Aileku. He was the Secretary to the Government of Benue State before the creation of Kogi State in 1991.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo who made this known in a statement commiserated with the family. Aileku was a seasoned administrator and an oasis of professionalism in his hey days as a journalist and a bureaucrat who oversaw the administrative corridors of Benue and Kogi State like a collosus.

“Born in 1932, the late Chief Aileku will be remembered for his selfless service to the people and Government of Kogi State. He deployed his wealth of experience to put the state on a strong footing from inception.

“It is sad that we lost the brilliant bureaucrat when the present administration is doing a lot to reposition the state in line with the global challenge of dealing with the economic fallout of the pandemic that has damaged the global economy.

“A peaceful man in his lifetime, Chief Aileku died yesterday peacefully in his sleep. He was not sick before his death.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, the people of Bassa LGA and the entire people of Kogi State.

The Government of Kogi State will collaborate with his family to ensure a befitting burial for the departed hero. Burial arrangements will be announced later.

May God grant all the fortitude to bear the great loss.