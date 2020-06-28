COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead

The Plateau Commisioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, on Sunday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.

The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the state has 330 confirmed cases of the disease out of the 4,076 tests carried out so far.

“We have received 3,471 results, with 605 pending. We have 99 in our isolation centres and 37 on home care,” Lar said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, Gov. Simon Lalong, expressed worries over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary of the task force, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said that government was redoubling its enforcement efforts across the state.

He said that the enforcement would be concentrated more on the six local government areas with the highest prevalence of the disease.

“Commencing from June 29, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters, whether citizens or organisations, particularly in the six local governments, including Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke.

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected,” he said.

The governor said that the enlightenment, which would be in the metropolis and rural areas, was in collaboration with the officials of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) stationed at the grassroots.

He said that the exercise was not to stigmatise people living in those local governments, but to contain the disease from spreading further among them.

Lalong called for the cooperation of residents in adhering to preventive guidelines for their safety, urging them to imbibe another pattern of life in consonance with the COVID-19 social behaviour.

Also speaking at the briefing, the state House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Health, Hon. Nanbol Listick, attributed the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases to the attitude and conduct of the residents.

He, however, expressed worries that the closure of boundaries within the affected six local governments, their socio-economic activities and cultural pattern had made them vulnerable.

“We may lockdown some local governments to contain further spread of the disease,” Listick said.

The lawmaker urged Plateau residents to engage health workers to get appropriate enlightenment on the disease to ensure their safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jos North Local Government has 177 cases; Jos South, 81; Barkin Ladi, 12 and Mangu, 10.