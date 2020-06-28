Covid-19: Ajanah, Kogi State Chief Judge dies

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Death has taken a second toll in the judiciary arm of Kogi State Government. For the second time in a week the State has lost a top ranking judicial official.

This time, the State Chief Judge Justice Nasiru Ajanah is dead. Information reaching newsmen disclosd that Justice Ajanah died in a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja in the early hours of today Sunday. He died after a brief illness, he hails from Okehi local government council of Kogi State.

Last Sunday, the State lost Justice Shaibu Atadoga, President of the State Customary Court of Appeal. He also died after a brief illness.

Justice Ajanah died at the age of 64 years. Ajana was born in Okene local government council to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah. Ajana received early education at the Native Authority (Central) Primary School, Okene between 1962 and 1968. In 1969, he enrolled in Federal Government College, Keffi and graduated in 1973. In 1974, Ajana enrolled in the same college for a Higher School Certificate (HSC) finishing in 1975.

Ajana earned LLB from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He attended Nigerian Law School and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Ajana legal career started at the Kwara State Ministry of Justice where he served as State Counsel (1982-1984). In 1984, he established his own private firm, Nasiru Ajana & Co in Okene until 1989 when he was appointed a Judge of Kwara State High Court. he was transferred to Kogi State after its creation in 1991.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Judge of Kogi State, Ajana had served in different capacities. In 1994, Ajana served on the Kabba disturbance tribunal in Kogi State as Chairman.

Ajana was Chairman, Election petition tribunal in Adamawa State for the 1998 general elections; Member, Governing board of Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (1999-2006);

Chairman, Panel on Muritala Mohammed International Airport Fire Incidence (2000); Chairman, Election petition Tribunal in Akwa – Ibom State (2007) and Chairman; Election Tribunal Petition (2) in Rivers State (2008). Recalled that exaitly a week a ho the state lost President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga after a brief illness. Details later.