Ex-Rivers lawmaker, Martyns Mannah, is dead

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martyns Mannah is dead.

Mannah who respresented Ahoada East Constituency I, and was also an unrepentant critic of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration died after protracted illness, it was gathered.

A source disclosed the for lawmaker has been battling a heart complication for a while.

Mannah was also an associate of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in

Rivers State.

During his first tenure, the late lawmaker Representing Constituency 1, Ahoada East Local Government in under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, but later became an ardent critic of Wike’s style of administration.

He later defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He described the Rivers State Government led by Wike as one man show where highandedness, greed and lies is the order of the day.

He had also appealed to his colleagues in the Rivers State House of Assembly to join him in APC to help right the wrongs in Rivers State.