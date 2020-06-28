Just in: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan home

Just in: Ajimobi buried in Ibadan home

Sunday, June 28, 2020 11:58 am


Ajimobi remains being taken for burial ( Photo: Premium Times)

Controversies over the final resting place of former Oyo Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi ended on Sunday with his burial at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence, Ibadan, the State capital on Sunday morning.

The late Deputy National Chairman, (South) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was laid to rest at 10: 05am.

His burial was conducted according to COVID-19 protocols, amid tight security and in observance of Islamic rites, according to reports.

The 70 years old governor died in Lagos hospital on Thursday from COVID-19 complications which led to multiple failure of his organs.

There have been controversies as the family of the late Governor want him to be buried at his Agodi GRA residence, a request which was not approved by the State Government because the property was under litigation.

Reports by The Punch indicated that only about 20 people, including wife of the former governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi, and other members of his immediate family, were in attendance.

APC members and other loyalists of the late politician eager to witness the ceremony were barred by the police.

However, special prayers would be held for his repose at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan around 12 noon.
