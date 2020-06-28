Kogi Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah, dies in Abuja

Nasir Ajanah, the Chief Juge of Kogi State is dead.

Reports, quoting family members indicate that Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

While Kogi Government has continued to insist that there is no COVID-19 infections in the state, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far announced three cases for the State.

However, Ajanah’s death is the third of such deaths that will be linked to COVID-19 in Kogi in the past few weeks.

Ajanah will be buried later in Abuja on Sunday.