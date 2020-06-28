Kogi Governor attends Ajanah’s burial

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The remains of Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Kogi State Chief Judge who died of Coronavirus complications this Sunday at the age of 64 has been laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja. He was buried Sunday evening.

Governor, Yahaya Bello was among the few mourners who paid his last respect and witnessed the burial ceremony. The governor was accompanied by some of his aides including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN); Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu and others.

Bello had earlier payed glowing tribute to the late legal Icon. He described Ajana as a fearless judge who was renowned for demanding discipline in his court and delivering thorough and sound judgments.

Bello condoled the immediate family of the late Chief Judge and the state’s judiciary over the irreparable loss. He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.