Kogi Governor attends Ajanah’s burial

Kogi Governor attends Ajanah’s burial

Sunday, June 28, 2020 9:38 pm


Nasir Ajanah

I
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The remains of Justice Nasir Ajanah, the Kogi State Chief Judge who died of Coronavirus complications this Sunday at the age of 64 has been laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja. He was buried Sunday evening.

Governor, Yahaya Bello was among the few mourners who paid his last respect and witnessed the burial ceremony. The governor was accompanied by some of his aides including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN); Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu and others.

Bello had earlier payed glowing tribute to the late legal Icon. He described Ajana as a fearless judge who was renowned for demanding discipline in his court and delivering thorough and sound judgments.

Bello condoled the immediate family of the late Chief Judge and the state’s judiciary over the irreparable loss. He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola
    3 hours ago

    Trump deletes video with ‘white power’ slogan, after backlash
    3 hours ago

    ‘We no longer fix price of petrol’ – PPPRA
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead –
    4 hours ago

    Ogun Police nab 2 robbery suspects
    4 hours ago

    Ex-Rivers lawmaker, Martyns Mannah, is dead
    5 hours ago

    Fashola at 57: My journey to Lagos governorship
    5 hours ago

    Kogi govt. mourns Ajanah