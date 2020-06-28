Kogi govt. mourns Ajanah

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has reacted to the death of Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of the State. He passed on Sunday morning at a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja.

The government described the passing as a massive blow to the government and people of the State.

In a press statement issued on Sunday Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, noted that he will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice.

The state government described him as a colossus in the noble profession of law.

“The State Government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill,” the statement added.

Ajanah died exactly a week after the State lost Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President Kogi State Customary Court of Appeals.