Kogi govt. mourns Ajanah

Kogi govt. mourns Ajanah

Sunday, June 28, 2020 5:02 pm


Nasir Ajanah


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has reacted to the death of Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of the State. He passed on Sunday morning at a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja.

The government described the passing as a massive blow to the government and people of the State.

In a press statement issued on Sunday Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, noted that he will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice.

The state government described him as a colossus in the noble profession of law.

“The State Government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill,” the statement added.

Ajanah died exactly a week after the State lost Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President Kogi State Customary Court of Appeals.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Fashola at 57: My journey to Lagos governorship
    28 mins ago

    Why Buhari held APC NEC meeting at Council Chamber – Presidency
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Ignorance kills! Think about your loved ones!
    2 hours ago

    Celebrating Fashola at 57: The ‘BRF Way’
    3 hours ago

    Words Fail
    3 hours ago

    EFCC arraigns 9 suspected illegal oil dealers
    4 hours ago

    Meet the girl with the highest JAMB score
    4 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ajanah, Kogi State Chief Judge dies