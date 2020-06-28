Man, 61, arrested for impregnating 19-year-old daughter in Lagos

The Police at Ikorodu, Lagos State, have arrested one Eke Kanu, 61, of Ebute Road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, for having unlawful sexual intercourse and impregnating his 19-year-old daughter (name withheld).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Elkana, the teenager said that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was a young girl and threatened to deal with her if she tells anybody.

“She further stated that when her father discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where she was administered some drugs and injection to abort the pregnancy.

“The survivor is taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja, by the Police, for medical attention and forensic examination.

“The suspect has been arrested and taken to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution,” the police spokesman said.

Elkana also said that the Bariga Police Station have arrested one Chibuike Kalu, 33, of Amodu Street, Bariga, for defiling his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld).

“The survivor has been taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja, for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect was arrested and has confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be charged to Court,” Elkana added.

Also, in a similar development, a 26 years old man, Chinedu Obi, has been arrested by Aguda Police Station for defiling his employer’s daughters at Aguda.

Elkana said that Obi had sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old twins when his employer left the two girls (names withheld) in his custody.

“The suspect has been arrested and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“He said that he started having sexual intercourse with the girls in 2019,” the officer said.

Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the transfer of the case to Gender Unit, State Headquarters, Ikeja, for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

“The CP has advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children.

“He further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to continually apprehend sexual offenders, wherever they are in the State and make them face the full weight of the law.

“Together we can stop rape and all forms of sexual violence,” Elkana said.