Meet the girl with the highest JAMB score

Egoagwuagwu Agnes Madwafokwa, who hails from Ihiala in Anambra State, has become an internet sensation.

She performed that feat by getting the highest score at the 2020 UTME. She scored 365 out of 400. Her scores are as follows:

Use of English 72

Mathematics 99

Physics 99

Chemistry 95

Agnes wrote her UTME on 14 March 2020 at St. Michael Otedola Educational Centre, Epe, Lagos.

A diligent student, she was the President of The Maths Club and the first Assistant Head Girl of Louisville Girls High School Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State.

Agnes applied to study Industrial Production Engineering at Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan.

She wants to study Engineering so that she can apply scientific ideas in explaining cultural difficulties.

JAMB had distributed the top 10 highest scores, with 13 students on the list. And they all intend to study Engineering. Four of the students are female.