Ogun Police nab 2 robbery suspects

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested two high way robbers along the Lagos-Ibadan long bridge while robbing motorists of their belongings.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Zubair Oyeyemi Abimbola in a press release explained that the suspects Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigine of Kebbi state and Isaac Kyegh an indigine of Benue both of who reside in Kara Isheri Ogun state were apprehended while robbing one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb whose vehicle had mechanical fault on the bridge. While trying to rectify the fault, the two men suddenly came out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and Cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

In the process, the patrol team from Warewa division led by the DPO SP Afeniforo Folake who were on routine patrol on the bridge met them in the act.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge where they have turned to their hideout

A jackknife was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti Robbery Squads SARS for discreet investigation and prosecution.