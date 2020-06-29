Mr Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) said this on Monday at the daily briefing in Abuja.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved.

“That with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the phase two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30,’’ Mustapha said.

He stated that this would run through midnight of Monday, July 27, 2020, adding however that the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020, enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by states.

He added that in particular, the use of face masks in public places would be mandated.

According to him, safe reopening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

“Safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable and publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry, labour and community activities.’’

He listed others to include provision of technical support for states to mobilise additional resources for the response and strengthening partnerships with States, Local Governments and traditional rulers.

Others are; community, religious leaders and civil society to ensure increased public awareness and compliance with preventive guidelines.

Mustapha said it would encourage state governments to empower Local Government Authorities to intensify contact tracing efforts and ensure stronger grassroots mobilisation to support the response.

He added that it would also encourage states and hospital authorities to ensure continuity of other health services to prevent fatalities from other life-threatening conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman said it was necessary to deepen collaboration with other mandate groups at States and Federal levels to harmonise the country’s COVID-19 response in the short, medium and long terms.