24 hours after Ajimobi’s burial, Oyo loses foremost industrialist

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele, as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigera (NAN) reports that the late Akindele died on Monday morning in Lagos, barely 24 hours after the burial of a former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

Makinde described the late Akindele, who was the ‘Parakoyi’ of Ibadanland and Chairman of Modandola Group, as a worthy elder statesman and someone who was genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others.

A statement issued on Monday evening by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, quoted Makinde as saying that the late Akindele contributed in no small measure to the growth of the state and his community.

The governor also commiserated with the family of the late statesman, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the entire people of Oyo State, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The governor said the news of the death of our revered elder statesman, Chief Bode Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadanland and Chairman, Modandola Group, came to us as a shock.

“Baba Akindele was one of the worthy elder statesmen in the state and he lived a life worthy of emulation. As an elder, he was always after the progress and wellbeing of the state and its people.

“I remember that only a few months ago when the state put out calls for support towards the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund, Baba Akindele was one of the elders who responded by donating N25 million to the state.

“It is sad that we lost such a noble elder and philanthropist at such a moment as this.

“I pray to God to grant his entire family and the state the fortitude to bear this loss,” the statement said.)