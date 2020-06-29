Africa records over 380,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19- WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 380,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on African continent.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

“There are over 380,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 181, 000 recoveries and 9,500 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, have the highest reported cases in the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 138,134 cases and 2,456 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 24, 567 confirmed cases and 567 deaths, while Ghana has 17, 351 confirmed cases and 112 deaths.

The report said that Lesotho, Gambia and Seychelles were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had 27 confirmed cases with zero death.

Gambia had 45 reported cases and two deaths, while Seychelles had 77 reported cases with no death.