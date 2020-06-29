Court strikes out certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

Court strikes out certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

Monday, June 29, 2020 2:05 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

The road to the September 2020 Edo gubernatorial election was further cleared for Governor Godwin Obaseki on Monday as a Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a certificate forgery suit filed against him.

Justice Anwuli Chiekere struck out the suit when the case was mentioned and it was discovered that the plaintiffs and their lawyers were not in court.

Obaseki too was not represented.

The plaintiffs – Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu had accused the Governor of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

They noted that certificate forgery contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and as such, the court should among others ruled that Obaseki is “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

 

