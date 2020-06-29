Covid-19: Group tasks Kogi govt., NCDC on testing

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Following the alarm raised by a civil rights lawyer about Covid-19 pandemic in Kogi State and the death of the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah from Coronavirus complications, a group has called on the State Government and the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to close ranks and fight the disease headlong in the people’s interest.

A Non-Governmental Organization Multi purpose cooperative society (MPCS) Ltd appealed to the state government to create an enabling environment and collaboration with the NCDC to carry out a medical examination of the people on covid-19 through testing in order to avoid further speculations on the pandemic in the State.

This was contained in a statement by Mrs Joy Billy Onu, the Head Convener of MPCS Ltd against COVID-19/Infectious Diseases. According to her, the appeal became necessary in view of various submissions, statements making the rounds that top government officials and political appointees have tested positive to the scourge and possibly died.

She noted that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and doesn’t hurt the State in carrying out the test, hence the need for the State Government to develop the political will to protect the health status of it’s citizens.

“The widely reported Ogugu lawyer and it’s testimony before the public space and the widely reported death of the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah at the isolation centre of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, gives us great concern, hence, we call for serious action on COVID-19 in Kogi”.

The body said that protection of lives and properties of it’s citizens is one of the cardinal objectives of the State Government, saying that there is likelihood that a huge community transmission of the pandemic may be ongoing in Kogi State, therefore, the state government must swing into action.

She enjoined the state government to make a sacrifice by working more also on programs that encourage the people to adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, saying prevention and early treatment will preclude complications and possible deaths, contact and transmissions.

‘We enjoin our people themselves, not to jettison the singular idea of avoiding crowded environment, washing of hands with clean water and soap, self distancing, avoid constant handshake, use of face mask and sanitizers both in private and public places.’ ‘

“As gateway to South- South,South- East, North- Central and the FCT, our people are already endangered if precautionary measures are not at its maximum, now. We as a group are seriously concerned about this alarming development on the said presence of covid-19 in Kogi and Nigeria at large, as efforts should be redoubled towards continuous awareness and sensitisation

“We are appealing to public spirited and well meaning Kogites to key in this direction of sensitisation and assistance for the sake of humanity, as the job would be too overwhelming for the State Government.’