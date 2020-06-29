COVID-19: Nigeria records 490 new cases, 7 deaths

Nigeria records 490 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday to bring the total number of the infections in the country to 24567.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this on its website on also said seven deaths arising from complications from COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. The NCDC said of the 490 new cases, 118 are in Lagos while 84 are in Delta State.

Other States where new cases of the virus were confirmed and the number are: Ebonyi (68), FCT(56), Plateau(39), Edo(29), Katsina(21), Imo(13), Ondo(12), Adamawa(11), Osun(8), Ogun(8), Rivers(6), Kano(5), Enugu(3),Bauchi(3), Akwa Ibom(3), Kogi(1), Oyo(1), Bayelsa(1).

“Till date, 24567 cases have been confirmed, 9007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said of the situation of the virus in the country as at Sunday, 28, May, 2020.