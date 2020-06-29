Covid-19: Ooni of Ife donates fumigators to Kogi State Govt

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in Osun State has donated two locally fabricated modular fumigators to Kogi State Government.

The motorized fabricators were first presented and received by the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja, the SSG and other top Government officials, in Lugard House, the State’s seat of power.

Later on Monday they were presented to the Commissioner for Environment, Victor Adewale Omofaiye who received the items in his Ministry from representatives of the Ooni.

The initiative was birthed by the Ooni as part of his Covid-19 Intervention see to ward off the pandemic.

The News reports that the fumigators were invented by the House of Oduduwa and fabricated at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife with 100 percent locally-sourced materials. The Ooni believes the fight against Covid19 Pandemic is a collective one and shouldn’t be left to the Government alone.

Omofaiye appreciated the Traditional Ruler for his thoughtful idea and special donation and noted that the gesture will further serve as a motivating source to patronize made in Nigeria Products.