Insecurity: Herdsmen to form Vigilante group in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

With alarming insecurity across the nation and particularly following recent gunmen attacks in some parts of Kogi State, some stakeholders are already thinking out of the box.

The State chapter of Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has concluded plan to form vigilante group to fight cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the state.

This was made known after a meeting in Lokoja the State capital by Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Wakili Yusuf Damina. The vigilante group is conceived to synergise with existing security organs in the State.

Damina said the vigilante major assignment will be passing intelligence information to the security on kidnappers, rustlers and bandits as they are residing in the areas vulnerable to these types of criminal attacks.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for the maintenance of peace and harmony between farmers and herders in the state. He also thanked the State Commissioner of Police Ayuba Ede for always responding promptly to the call of his members.

Alhaji Damina who expressed gratitude to the governor, appealed to him to include the Fulani in his cabinet as was the case during the first tenure so that they can contribute their quota to peace building and development of the State.

The News reports that Governor Bello in the spirit of national cohesion has given the herdsmen some latitude for peaceful coexistence in the State.