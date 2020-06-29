Kogi NDLEA intercepts 18 bags of Cannabis

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Two drug suspects were last week detained in the Kogi State office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Lokoja, the State capital.

The men were nabbed when the agency intercepted 18 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 237.005 kg from Okene. The drug was enroute Katsina State. Last week, the agency described Okene as the centre of drug activities in the State.

The drug was seized 26th June, 2020, while the world was marking the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

NDLEA commander in the state, Mr. Alfred Adewumi, disclosed that while the UN day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking was ongoing, a syndicate of drug traffickers were perfecting their plans to move 18 bags of cannabis sativa to a destination in Katsina State from the state. Luck however ran against the group when they were intercepted on the Okene – Lokoja Highway by eagle eyed operatives.

Adewumi further disclosed that the principal suspect, Shamsu, who is still at large, was reported to have procured the drug and warehoused it in Okene, where it was repackaged in polythene sand-filled bags.

“The principal suspect had in order to conceal the drugs, engaged the services of a warehouse packager to repackage the drugs in large polythene sand bags which were layered with used foot wears as camouflage.”

The NDLEA Commander further warned against domestic trafficking of illicit drugs along the Kogi corridor. He said his men will not spare anyone caught in the illicit trade.