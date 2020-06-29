Police arrest killer kidnap gangs, other criminals suspects

The Police on Monday said they had arrested 27 suspects over alleged murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and other criminal offences.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja.

Mba said the 27 suspects were linked to different offences in different parts of the country with prima faci cases established against them.

He also said that six Ak 47 riffles, three pump action riffles and several other weapons, some locally fabricated, were also recovered from the suspects.

The FPRO said household items, ranging from televisions, fridges and others were also recovered from some of the syndicates that specialise in housebreaking.

According to him, among suspects is a kidnapping syndicate that specialises in terrorising innocent Nigerians in the North Central Geopolitical Zone of the country.

He said the syndicate was the gang that ambushed and kidnapped Dr Audu Benedict, a native of Taraba, his son and his family friend in Benue on their way to Abuja.

Mba said the family of the doctor, paid N7 million to the kidnappers and the doctor, while in captivity also raised a cheque of N500,000 for the gang.

He said the suspects, personally cashed the cheque at the bank, bringing the total ransom collected by the gang to N7.5 million.

“But in a manner that shows clearly the deep wickedness of the kidnappers, they still kill the doctor, his son and the family friend and buried them, he said.

The FPRO said four AK 47 riffles were recovered from the kidnapping syndicate.

He said another gang of kidnappers, who kidnapped and murder one Victoria Agbo, were arrested in Benue.

Mba said the deceased was incidentally a benefactor to one of the suspects, adding that the gang had been terrorising some local government areas in the state.

He said the gang had also kidnapped one Nike Itodo Francis from South Western part of the country but married to an Idoma man.

Mba said the victim was released after collecting ransom from the family.

He said that a gang that specialises in housebreaking and attack of residential homes within the FCT were also arrested.