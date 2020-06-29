Police arrest lady over torture of late sister’s daughter in P/Harcourt (+photos)

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police officers attached to the Trans Amadi Division of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a lady who tortured and inflicted severe body injuries on her late elder sister’s daughter living with her in Port Harcourt. According to the story which was brought to the public domain by Port Harcourt based journalist Allwell Ene, the nine year old girl (name withheld) who hails from Ebonyi state has been living with her late mother’s younger sister with her siblings, since her mother’s death. The little girl lost her mother at a tender age .

According to reports, her aunty ( her late mother’s younger sister) beats her everyday. “The girl eats beating as her breakfast, lunch and dinner,” the source said. The source further disclosed that the lady has other children living with her that are not her children. It was gathered that lady runs an Orphanage.