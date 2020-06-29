Russia to supply coronavirus vaccine to global market

Monday, June 29, 2020 12:40 pm


coronavirus

Russia on Monday said it was preparing to supply its coronavirus vaccine to the global market, with its military reporting that tests among volunteer soldiers have been successful.

According to the Russian military’s Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) Newspaper reported that there were no complications or side effects observed. Russia plans to finish the clinical trials by the end of July.
Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, said that Russia was preparing to sell such vaccines and other relevant medical supplies on a global level.

“Russia is ready to supply to the global market the means of direct anti-viral action, including medication for cytokine storm therapy, test systems and vaccines,” Murashko said.

Russia has been racing to develop a vaccine and improve treatments for the virus in recent months as its caseload surged to the world’s third highest, behind the U.S. and Brazil.

Russia has reported more than 640,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with more than 9,000 deaths directly linked to the virus.

However, most of its regions throughout had lockdowns in effect until recent weeks. Such restrictions, which devastated the economy, were lifted amid declining infection rates.(dpa/NAN)

