Taraba Govt declares 3-day holiday for LG poll

Monday, June 29, 2020 11:47 am


Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba

Taraba Government has declared Monday June 29, Tuesday June 30 and Wednesday July 1, as public holidays to enable residents of the state participate in the local government council poll slated for June 30, 2020.

This was contained in a statement by Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Darius Ishaku, on Monday in Jalingo.

“The public holiday is to enable civil servants to travel to their respective wards and vote during the local government election slated for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

“The governor also urged people of the state to be orderly, law abiding and conduct themselves peacefully while discharging their civic responsibilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations under the auspices of Eyes on Democracy of Nigeria (EDON) has activated a situation room to monitor the election to ensure that it was free, fair and credible.

Alhaji Muktar Madaki, the State EDON Chairman, in a statement on Monday, said that a comprehensive report on the electoral process would be made after the election.

“We have been observing the preparations by Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC) and we are so far satisfied with the preparations.

“It now behoves on the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise as responsible citizens.

“We are also calling on security agencies to be civil during the conduct of the election and operate within the ambit of their engagement in regards to electoral matters.

“We also call of TSIEC to ensure that the election is credible, peaceful, free and fair,” he said.

