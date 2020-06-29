Youths to move against cult groups over murder of leader in Rivers

… Youths express frustration over failure of security agencies to apprehend culprits two weeks after murder of youth leader.

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Failure of security agencies to apprehend the culprits behind the assassination of Ododobari Oluka, a youth leader in Egbalor, Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State has resulted in panic among residents of the community.

Oluka was assassinated by suspected cult members in his home in the early hours of Monday, June 15.

Though the reason for his murder is not yet clear, the killing has thrown residents of the community into panic out of fears that the cultists may return to the area to commit more havoc.

It was gathered that some members of the communities are fleeing to neighbouring villages for safety.

Youths in the community are also demanding for justice, while also trying to mobilise members of the community for an uprising against cult groups in the area as a way of putting an end to such mindless killings.

A youth from the community who does not want his name published for security reasons said he suspected that Oluka was killed by some members of cult gangs in the area who were not happy about his emergence as youth leader of the community.

He, however, called for joint efforts by the community youths in order to prevent a repeat occurrence.

“It is time we start confronting the boys causing this unrest. They are cultists who don’t want us to have rest in this town”, he said.

He added that the youths of are worried that cult-related killings in the entire Eleme kingdom, the host of the multi billion naira Ndoroma Petrochemical Company, Eleme Refinery and others are going unchallenged.