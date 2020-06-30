Abortion: Police nab woman trying to bury dead ‘baby’

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 9:09 am


Suspect Chidera Nwaoga aged 24 years of Ofianta village Nsugbe,native of Uzzi Local Government Area of Anambra nab burying her baby.

Okafor Ofiebor

The Anambra Police Command announced  the arrest of woman who was attempting to bury a dead baby who died through illegally procured abortion from a quack local Chemist that  on the 20 June 2020.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of Anambra State Police said the suspect, Chidera Nwaoga, 24, was arrested in collaboration with Nsugbe Vigilante group arrested at Ofianta village, Nsugbe community.

Police said the “Suspect was arrested with a premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket on her way to bury the child inside the bush before she was apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman who was heavily pregnant approached a quack and untrained Chemist, one Odimegwu Ikunne ‘m’ aged 51 years of Nando village, but resides at Akpalagu village, Nsugbe.

He was said to have allegedly administered injection on her that forcefully induced and prematurely aborted the pregnancy.

SP Haruna Muhammad said  a search at the premises of the quack Chemist led to the recovery of some quantities of expired drugs/ syringes, while Chidera, who was weak and has lost much blood when arrested was immediately rushed to Multicare Hospital on June 20 ,2020.

The Police said she has now fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received.

According to the statement, under strict medical advice the fast decomposing baby was buried based  in order not to constitute health hazard to the public.

The Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State CID, Awka, State Capital  for thorough investigation.

