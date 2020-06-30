Fidau prayer: Ajanah’s death natural, says Kogi Gov.

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has said that the late Chief Judge of the State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah died of natural courses. He enjoined citizens of the state not live in fear and disclosed that covid19 is an artificial importation into the country that has been forced on the people.

The Governor made the remarks at a 3-day fidau prayer organized by the state government in honour and memory of the late Chief Judge of the State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, who died at a Covid-19 Isolation Centre in Abuja.

Bello who described the disease as worst than banditary, Boko Haram and genecide pointed out that nothing kills faster than fear. He claimed that covid19 is only out to create fear and panic maintaining that it is a disease orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.

According to Gov. Bello, ” whether Medical experts and Scientist believe it or not, covid19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept”.

He disclosed that the late Chief Justice Nasiru Ajanah died a natural death and urged people not to attribute his death to anything other than natural as is been insinuated in certain quarters.

Earlier in a sermon, Justice Nurudeen Khalifa, urged Nigerians to live a life of emulation, pointing out that every man has a reward after death, but advised Nigerians to live right.

The fidau prayers were attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff, the State Chairman of the APC and other top government functionaries.