PHOTO: Police nab foreign collaborators in bandits’ hideouts

After successful airstrikes on locations on bandits in Niger State, men of the Nigerian Police during clearing operation have arrested two foreign collaborators allegedly training and assisting bandits terrorizing several communities in some Local Government Areas in the State.



PRNigeria gathered that the two foreign criminals were arrested on Monday, at Bangi, in Mariga Local Government Council of Nigeria.



A reliable source, who declined to give his name, told PRNigeria, that some bandits had launched an attack on villages in Kagara axis with the intent to rustle domestic animals and also maim innocent lives of residents.



The source said: “The NAF attack aircraft deployed for combat operation hotly chased the bandits and succeeded in neutralizing some of the criminals, during an aggressive air onslaught.



“During the clearance operation, men of the Nigerian police were able to arrest the two foreign collaborators while they were fleeing with some of the injured bandits. The corpses of some of the killed bandits during the air and ground operations currently litter the area of the attacks.”



It was gathered that the arrested criminal foreigners are currently been profiled by security operatives to identify their nationality.

Loading...