Police nab serial killer, exhume 4 remains of victims from septic tank in Rivers (-photos)

…Parades a serial killer who Kidnaps and Kills his 4 Victims in Etche and dumps them in Septic tank

…”I have been killing since February this year. I lure them that I have shoes to sell. I hit them in heart and strangulated them throw them into Septic Tank”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

It was another tale of horror in Port Harcourt on Monday as the Police paraded a man suspected to be a serial killer who specializes in abducting and killing his victims in Umuebele Igbo-Etche, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Four decomposed remains of the alleged victims of the serial killer were exhumed from his septic tank.

Rivers Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan described the suspect, Anthony Ndubuisi, as a ‘bloodthirsty criminal.’ The remains of the victims were in advanced state of decomposition with only their skulls exhumed by the team of Policemen led by CP Joseph Mukan, in the suspect’s compound in Umuebele, Igbo-Etche in Etche local government of Rivers State.

The operation that lasted for few hours is akin to a horror movie was closely supervised by Mukan and the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

The suspect, Ndubuisi who hails from Imo is a father of four lives in an expansive compound. He pretends to be a dealer in shoes and a shoemaker in the Oil Mill Market in Port Harcourt was paraded before journalists in his home in Igbo-Etche.

He confessed to the heinous crimes and also disclosed that he has since abducted and killed four victims since he started the nefarious activity in February this year.

He also showed journalists the Septic Tank in well fenced isolated compound where he disposes off the dead bodies of his victims.

When asked how he lures his victims, he said they are majorly clients who supply him with shoes to sell. He said he first strikes them on their hearts and then strangulates them on the neck.

According to Ndubuisi “I am a shoemaker. I stay in Garrison with my wife and children. My wife is not aware of what I do. Only me stay in this house (in Igbo-Etche).

“I started killing this February. I have kidnapped and killed four since I started. I kill them by holding them on their neck. I tell them I want shoes to sell and they come to my house.” he said.

Jubilant residents within his neighbourhood claim that the serial killer may have been able carry out his nefarious activities undetected because the road leading to the community is in a deplorable and inaccessible condition.

They also said: “The man lives like a recluse. He doesn’t associate and mingle with neighbours. Look at the very high fence surrounding his large compound. We’re happy he is caught. As we speak,a child of about six is still missing for the past one week with no trace.”

They pleaded with Governor Nyesom Wike to come to their aid by reconstructing access roads to Igbo-Etche so their community which has over 70 crude oil wells will not continue to be hideout for kidnappers and killers due bad roads are cut off from the outside world.

CP Mukan told journalists at the scene of crime that the breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspect was “through intelligence tracking policing. He is a bloodthirsty serial killer and who we believe is not working alone.

“The serial killer demands and collects ransom but still kills his victims. He is yet to disclose the amount of ransom he collects. We believe that he is not acting alone. We track his accomplices. He is a father of four – three girls and one boy.”