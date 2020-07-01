2023: Yahaya Bello speaks on campaign posters

2023: Yahaya Bello speaks on campaign posters

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:32 am


The Yahaya Bello 2023 campaign poster

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has distanced himself from a group or an individual purportedly campaigning and circulating his posters and flyers for 2023 presidential ambition.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed on Tuesday in Lokoja, said Gov. Bello has no prior knowledge of the purported materials or having any link with the group or individuals.

“The governor’s attention has been drawn to posters and flyers designed with his pictures being circulated on social media, campaigning for 2023 presidential ambition on his behalf.

”We want to state categorically that Governor Bello has no prior knowledge of that, neither the group nor the individuals behind the posters and flyers are known to His Excellency.

”His Excellency as a responsible governor who is very sensitive to the plight and wellbeing of the citizens cannot and will not support that kind of premature intentions especially at this crucial moment that the nation and the world is facing challenges of containing the spread of Covid-19.

”The Governor distances himself from this campaign as he remained focused on his present assignment in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the good people of Kogi State, who have willfully given him their mandate.

”The 2023 is in the hands of the Almighty God, who is indeed the benefactor of each of His own dear ones, who alone can enthrone and dethrone,” he said.

The governor urged the people not to allow anybody or group to mislead them in using his name to achieve their political goals, while reaffirming his commitment to the plight and wellbeing of the people of Kogi state.

