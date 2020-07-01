Bayelsa Govt. discovers over 700 fake employment letters

…No Plans to Sack Genuine Civil Servants.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Over 700 suspected fake appointment letters have been discovered in the Bayelsa State Civil Service.

Already, some of the syndicates involved in the employment racketeering have been arrested.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Peter Singabele, stated this after he received the report of the Committee on Verification of Appointment Letters inaugurated by the Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission.

The committee headed by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Mightyman Aye Dikuro, was inaugurated in March, 2020.

Dr. Singabele, noted that most of the syndicates operated with some officials at the Civil Service Commission and the State Treasury.

According to the State Civil Service Commission Chairman, the syndicates are suspected to have collected money from unsuspecting applicants to facilitate their employment into the civil service, stating that fake letters of appointments were issued to them with which they allegedly enrolled as civil servants, thereby increasing the wage bill of the government.

Dr. Singabele also said other syndicates, who are believed to be in the government circle were suspected to have fraudulently facilitated appointments into the State’s civil service using fake Governor’s letter head and signature.

Dr. Singabele,said disciplinary actions would be taken after studying the recommendations of the committee according to the civil service rules of Nigeria.

The Chairman has equally used the medium to assure all genuine civil servants not to panic over the fake stories making the rounds on different social media platforms that Governor Douye Diri was planning to sack Bayelsans employed by the previous administration, insisting that there are no plans to sack any genuine worker.