Buratai to troops: Take the fight to bandits’ doorsteps

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged the combined troops of the Armed Forces in Zamfara to go deep into the bushes where bandits are hiding to deal with them.

Buratai gave the charge when he paid an operational visit to the troops deployed at Sector 2 Forward Operation Base, Zurmi in Zamfara State on Tuesday.

He said that the asymmetric nature of the ongoing war against banditry in the region required painstaking effort towards identifying the hideout of the criminals.

Buratai also urged the troops to remain focused in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, adding that there are forces bent on sabotaging their efforts.

He assured the troops of more and better equipment to prosecute the campaign against the criminals.

According to him, more equipment have been procured and deployed in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to enhance the fighting power of the military.

“You must ensure that you remain focused and not be distracted as there are so many forces trying to sabotage the security of this country both internally and externally

“You must go deep inside the bush and pursue them until they are tactically defeated because we have what it takes to defeat them,” he said.

Buratai commended the troops for their patriotism and commitment to defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

He later proceeded to the Palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, where he assured him of the renewed commitment of the armed forces to end the lingering security challenges.

The Emir commended the effort of the military in addressing the security challenges in Zamfara state and pledged to support the military to succeed in curtailing it.

Also, at the palace of the Emir of Kaura-Namoda, Buratai assured that the Nigerian army was fully committed to ending the menace of insecurity in the state.

Responding, the Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad, commended the military and other security agencies for their effort towards addressing the security challenges.

Muhammad also expressed profound appreciation to Buhari for giving priority to the state, adding that farmers were now confident to go to their farms.

The emir, who was a former military officer, promised to deploy his security experience to support the military and other security agencies in curtailing the activities of bandits in the state.