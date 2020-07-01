Court refuses bail to alleged kidnap kingpin, Wadume, others

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday refused to admit Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume to bail.

The court refused Hamisu bail along with six others standing trial for kidnapping, possession of firearms and dealing in prohibited firearms, contrary to Section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the Firearms Act.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, refused to admit the defendants to bail on the ground that she had already ordered an accelerated hearing on the matter.

Nyako also ordered that the defendants should be moved from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The authorities of the Correctional Center were ordered to allow the defendants to have access to medical facilities as well as their lawyers.

Earlier, the first prosecution witness, Mr Felix Adolije, who was led in evidence on June 27, was cross-examined by counsel to the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government on June 8, arraigned Wadume and six other on a 13-count charge, bordering on terrorism.

On June 3, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, took over the matter from the police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, had filed a 16- count charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against Wadume and the others.