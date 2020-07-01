Court refuses bail to alleged kidnap kingpin, Wadume, others

Court refuses bail to alleged kidnap kingpin, Wadume, others

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:54 pm


Bala Wadume

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday refused to admit Bala Hamisu, popularly known as Wadume to bail.

The court refused Hamisu bail along with six others standing trial for kidnapping, possession of firearms and dealing in prohibited firearms, contrary to Section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the Firearms Act.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, refused to admit the defendants to bail on the ground that she had already ordered an accelerated hearing on the matter.

Nyako also ordered that the defendants should be moved from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The authorities of the Correctional Center were ordered to allow the defendants to have access to medical facilities as well as their lawyers.

Earlier, the first prosecution witness, Mr Felix Adolije, who was led in evidence on June 27, was cross-examined by counsel to the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government on June 8, arraigned Wadume and six other on a 13-count charge, bordering on terrorism.

On June 3, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, took over the matter from the police.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, had filed a 16- count charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against Wadume and the others.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Police parades 4 homosexuals, 19 rape suspects in Adamawa
    19 mins ago

    Rape: Afe Babalola wants imprisonment, castration as punishment
    38 mins ago

    Anambra 2021: Group says era of zoning for governor over
    48 mins ago

    Domestic flights to resume July 8th
    1 hour ago

    Ondo guber poll: Dogara heads PDP screening committee
    1 hour ago

    Why military accomplices of Taraba kidnap kingpin are yet to be docked- FG
    2 hours ago

    Pastor, 54, arrested for defiling 12 years old girl
    3 hours ago

    Fraud: Ex-LUTH Accountant  bags 15 years