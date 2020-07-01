Court remands 6 men over armed robbery

By Akin Kuponiyi

An Ebute- Metta, Chief Magistrate court, sitting in Oyingbo area of Lagos State south west Nigeria today ordered that six men, accused of armed robbery be remanded in the custody of Nigerian correctional services pending the outcome of legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution DPP.

The six defendants who were arraigned before the court on two count charge of armed robbery are Jamiu Babangida, 27; Suleimon Lateef, 22; Umar Mohammed, 25; Nasiru Sanni, 23; Sodiq Mohammed, 24 and Rabiu Adam 25

The Police Prosecutor Inspector, Olatunde Kehinde, alleged that the defendants and others at large, while armed with cutlasses and knives robbed one Stephen Victor of the sum of N10,000 on June 16, 2020., at Odusawo Idi- Araba, area of Surulere, at about 8pm.

The offence alleged to have been committed by the defendants is contrary to and punishable under Sections 299 and 298, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The plea of the defendants were not taken.

The prosecutor, informed the court of a remand application, dated July 1, 2020, pending before the court seeking to remand the defendants in the Nigeria Correctional Facility Centre, pending the DPP legal advice.

The presiding Magistrate Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, after listening to the prosecutor, ordereded that the defendants be remanded in the Nigeria correctional facility and adjourned till July 29,2020 awaiting DPP’s advice.